Himachal Pradesh lake tragedy not one-off; 156 drowned in 2020; 145 in 2021; 70 this year

August 5, 2022 5:29:55 am
The Gobind Sagar Lake tragedy in Una district that occurred a few days ago in which seven people died is not an isolated case of accidental drowning in Himachal Pradesh if statistics are anything to go by.
In 2020, there were 160 incidents of drowning which resulted in 156 deaths. The following year, 145 people ended up in a watery grave in 146 such incidents. Till August 1 this year, 70 people have drowned in 60 incidents across the state.
According to officials, there are warning mechanisms in place to spread awareness about dangerous levels of water, especially during the monsoon season.
“There is a defined protocol by the government with respect to announcements and warnings. It is advised that people keep from venturing into catchment areas where the depth varies. Utmost caution must be exercised by tourists in this season as the water-bodies appear to be deceptive,” says Shallinder Singh, GM, Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited.
Subscriber Only Stories
Along the riverbanks, caution signs have been put up and announcements are also made periodically for warnings.
Several measures were put in place after 24 engineering students drowned in Beas River in Mandi district in 2014 after a strong water current swept them away. In some areas, fines have been imposed to keep people at bay.
“On our part, we issue press releases and warnings whenever we estimate risk. We put up placards and boards in key areas and make our best efforts to urge people to exercise caution. If the tourists are aware and pay heed to our warnings, such incidents will come down,” says Sudesh Mokhta, Director, Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).
Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
Locals describe Sutlej River as ferocious during the monsoon season. A few days ago, 105 tourists were rescued by Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Lahaul-Spiti after the water level rose in Sutlej Beas.
“There are several phenomena that occur in water-bodies. Whirlpools and strong currents pose a huge risk and their extent cannot be measured from the riverbanks. The police department remains on alert during this season and we have also deployed personnel at key locations to prevent any untoward incidents,” said Sanjay Kundu, DGP, Himachal Pradesh.
It may be noted that seven tourists from Punjab’s Mohali drowned on August 1 when six of them jumped into Una’s Gobind Sagar Lake to save a person from their group who had stepped into the water-body for a dip and lost his balance.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Explained: What are rare earth elements, and why is India keen to join a global alliance to ensure their supply?
Pakistan’s Nooh Dastgir Butt and India’s Gurdeep Singh celebrate podium finish with Moosewala songs
What Axis Bank's acquisition of Citi consumer businesses will mean for customers, investors
Wait until we decide on rival Sena pleas: SC to Election Commission
Latest News
In Birmingham, a Punjab tailor’s son does some heavy lifting to stitch up a victory saga
12% GST on sarais reminds of Mughal-era ‘Jizyah’ tax: Chadha to Sitharaman
SGPC: 110 Sikhs in Afghanistan desperate to come to India
August 5, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Failed Hijacking
US probing claims of confiscation of turbans of 50 Sikh migrants along Mexican border
Push back in Kansas
Restoring balance
Producer Upasana Singh moves court against Miss Universe Harnaaz for not promoting film
Bishnoi joins BJP with praise for PM, and a wish: Adampur bypoll ticket for son Bhavya
Explained: What Axis Bank’s acquisition of Citi consumer businesses will mean for customers, investors
5 Questions: BSP MP Danish Ali
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy remains a worry