Himachal Pradesh: In Fatehpur, Virbhadra aide Bhawani Singh Pathania wins maiden election

A STAUNCH loyalist of former Himachal Pradesh chief minister late Virbhadra Singh, Congress candidate from Fatehpur Vidhan Sabha Bhawani Singh Pathania won his first election by a margin of 5,789 votes.

He defeated his rival and ruling BJP candidate Baldev Thakur in a triangular contest. Son of former MLA Sujan Singh Pathania, Bhawani got 24,449 votes while his rival and BJP candidate Baldev Thakur got only 18,660 votes.

Former BJP MP and RSS worker Rajan Sushant got 12,927 votes. A Mumbaikar, Bhawani Singh Pathania has left his job in July and come to his father’s home constituency Fatehpur.

After the demise of Sujan Singh, Congress decided to field his son from Fatehpur.

BJP gave the party ticket to its 2017 Vidhan Sabha poll rebel Baldev Thakur. There was infighting in the party which played a role in the poll outcome.

In the 2017 polls, Sujan Singh Pathania had won this seat by a margin of only 1,284 votes.

Bhawani Singh Pathania, 47, has done his PG Diploma in Business Management from the Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.