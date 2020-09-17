Himachal Pradesh: House clears bill to amend GST law

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly Wednesday cleared a bill to amend the Goods and Services Tax law in the state “to make it more effective, workable and affable”.

“It is proposed to amend the Himachal Pradesh Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017, as per the recommendations of the GST Council,” said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who introduced the bill, in his statement of objects and reasons.

Among other things, the amendment provides for cancellation of registration obtained voluntarily, and to empower the jurisdictional tax authorities to extend the period provided to file an application for revocation of cancellation of registration, said the statement.

“The bill seeks to empower the government to notify the categories of services or supplies in respect of which tax invoice shall be issued and the time and manner of its issuance. It also empowers the government to make rules to provide for the form and manner in which a certificate of tax deduction at source shall be issued. Further, the offence of fraudulently availing of input tax credit without invoice or bill is being made cognizable and non-bailable. The bill also seeks to provide retrospective exemption from state tax on supply of fishmeal and also the levy of state tax at the reduced rate retrospectively on the supply of some items used as parts of agricultural machinery with effect from July 1, 2017,” said the statement.

Village without a bridge

Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal moved a calling attention resolution to discuss the problems faced by residents of Dhanyara panchayat in his constituency due to lack of a bridge over the Neri Khad in the area. Crossing the stream by other means takes a long time, which poses a challenge during medical emergencies, he said. The chief minister replied that he will personally oversee the completion of an under-construction bridge over the stream.

