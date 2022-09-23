Himachal Pradesh govt approves early childhood care scheme under National Education Policy

The Himachal Pradesh government Thursday gave consent to the Early Childhood Care and Education Tutor Scheme-2022 for children aged three-six in government primary schools, under the National Education Policy. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here.

The scheme envisages appropriate care and stimulation of the brain in the early years in order to ensure a healthy brain development and growth, he said, adding that special attention and priority would be given to districts and locations that are particularly socio-economically disadvantaged, an official said after the meeting

The Cabinet also approved the policy for hiring of pre-primary teachers. The education department will frame the rules for their recruitment and till the time such rules are finalised, tutors will be engaged on outsourcing basis through the HPSEDC, the official added.

The department will frame bridge courses for candidates who have done one-year diploma in nursery teacher education, pre-school education or early childhood education programme to make them eligible for the scheme, the spokesperson said, adding that such tutors would be paid a sum of Rs 9,000 per month.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to start science classes in Government Senior Secondary Schools Tulah and Gharan in Mandi. It also approved creation and filling up of requisite posts.

The cabinet also gave its nod to double the subsidy on edible oil (fortified mustard oil and fortified soya refined oil) from Rs 5 to Rs 10 for OTNFSA beneficiaries and from Rs 10 to Rs 20 per litre for NFSA beneficiaries for seven months with effect from September 2022 to March 2023 to facilitate the consumers.

It also decided to engage 499 para cooks and 563 para helpers in forest department for proper maintenance and catering of 499 forest rest houses and inspection huts throughout the state.

The Cabinet also gave the nod to World Bank-funded ‘Himachal Power Sector Development Programme’ with a total cost of about Rs 2000 crore for timely monitoring, implementation and verification of the proposed PMU establishment in directorate of energy alongwith structure and functioning.

It also approved the regularisation of services of water carriers in education Department, who have put in 11 years services (as part time water carrier and daily wager) as on March 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022.

It also decided to create three posts of doctors, two of para medical staff and six of nurses in 50 bed Dharampur Civil Hospital in Solan district. It also decided to open new Ayurvedic Health Centre at Taurkhola in Dharampur Vidhan Sabha area of Mandi district.

It also approved establishing HP Motor Vehicle Administration and strengthening of HP department of transport as per the component of World Bank-funded project for HP Road and other Infrastructure Development Corporation. The HP Motor Vehicle Administration would be a one-stop Centre for all citizen services that would cater to all the essential transport related requests of the citizens such as registration, licensing, emission control, vehicle testing etc, said officials.