Himachal Pradesh: For its manifesto, BJP to take suggestions from at least 50,000 people

The ruling BJP will take suggestions from at least 50,000 people before preparing its manifesto for the upcoming Himachal Assembly polls, state party chief Suresh Kashyap on Tuesday said.

Kashyap said that the party had assimilated suggestions from 7,000 people while preparing its manifesto for the 2017 Assembly elections.

“This time we aim to take suggestions from at least 50 thousand to prepares our ‘vision document’,” said Kashyap.

The BJP has made 21 sub-committees and is also sending letters to all sections of society to seek their suggestions, he added. It has also launched its web portal, Bjphpsankalpatra2022.org, for getting suggestions online, he said, adding that a WhatsApp number will also be released.

The “vision document” will target the common man to improve their quality of life, he added. Over 20 lakh people of the state have been directly benefitted from various schemes launched by the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government, he said, adding most initiatives were started on the basis of the promises made in the vision document.

“For the first time, people in Himachal Pradesh got free treatment, free medical tests, 125 units of free electricity and free water in rural areas. Seeing the benefits of double engine government, Himachal Pradesh has made up its mind and will bring back BJP to power,” said Kashyap.

He said party national president JP Nadda will reach Himachal for a four-day tour and hold rallies in Shimla, Hamirpur, Mandi and Kangra.