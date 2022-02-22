Himachal Pradesh: Explosion at illegal crackers factory leaves six women dead

Six women, all migrant workers, were charred to death and at least 14 others sustained burn injuries in an explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Himachal Pradesh’s Una, a senior district police official Tuesday said.

The victims include a mother-daughter duo each from Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. All the injured are from Uttar Pradesh, Superintendent of Police, Una, Arijit Sen said, adding 11 of them have been referred to PGI Chandigarh in a critical condition.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur directed the Divisional Commissioner to inquire into the incident and submit a report within a week.

An FIR under Section 286 and 304A of IPC and Section 9 of the Explosives Act has been registered against the factory owner who was yet to be identified, SP Sen said. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Raghav Sharma said the incident occurred in the Bathu industrial area in Haroli sub-division. He said strict action will be taken against officials who allowed the illegal factory to run.

According to the police the explosion occurred at about 11 am following which fire engulfed the factory trapping everyone present at the facility. The explosion was so loud that locals at Tahliwal, some five kilometres from the spot, heard it.

In-charge, Tahliwal Fire Post, Sunil Dutt said they received a call 11.16 am and rushed one fire tender to the spot. Another fire tender was requisitioned from Una. It took half an hour to douse the fire that had engulfed one of the two sheds of the factory, which had no signboard. The firemen found six charred bodies

The injured were taken to the nearby Sian Hospital at Bathri from where they were referred to regional hospital in Una. By evening 11 of them were referred to PGI Chandigarh.

DC Sharma said the factory was illegal and no licence was ever issued to it. He said the district administration will urge chief controller of explosives to conduct an enquiry.

The SP said the victims and the injured were residing at various places in Una while their permanent addresses are being ascertained.

Leader of Opposition in Himachal Vidhan Sabha Mukesh Agnihotri demanded a judicial probe into the incident. He sought exemplary action against all those responsible for the mishap.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced Rs four lakh each to the next kin of the deceased. Officials said immediate assistance of Rs 15,000 each is being provided to the 11 seriously injured in the tragic incident. Similarly, Rs 5,000 each has been provided to three persons admitted at Una hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives and said Rs two lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the families of those killed in the incident. A sum of Rs. 50,000 would be given to each of the injured.

Meanwhile, village head Rekha Rana told the media that the factory was being run illegally as no permission had been taken from the village panchayat. She demanded stern action against the factory owners and others responsible for the incident.

Locals claimed that weighing machines were being made in the factory about a year ago and no one knew about the manufacturing of crackers.

SP Sen told the media that he did not get any document that showed that the factory was legal.

(With PTI input)