Amit Shah slams Congress with ‘maa-beta party’ barb

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah used the “maa-beta” barb on Tuesday to hit out at the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, wondering how can those facing a chargesheet provide a good government in the hill state.

He added that gone are the days of “raja-rani” and it is the time of common people in a democracy like India, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on the politics of performance instead. He addressed a series of public meetings in Chamba, Karsog and Kasumpti to launch an attack on the Congress, saying no one believes in the “guarantees” given by the party.

Promising to make Himachal a drug-free state, Shah said, “If you change the riwaz and repeat BJP, we will make Himachal drug free. We will destroy the drug economy and give the youths of Himachal new opportunities.”

Shah, who is on a two-day tour of Himachal Pradesh, will spend the night in Shimla. He is scheduled to address poll meetings in the hill state on Wednesday as well. Several other senior leaders are expected to campaign till November 10th.

Accusing the Congress of indulging in divisive politics, Shah said, “The Congress talks about Lal Topi and Hari Topi but both are BJP. They say there is upper and lower Himachal. I tell Rahul Gandhi, both Himachals belong to BJP. Every bit of the state belongs to BJP. And we have to forward this.”

He reiterated that the BJP has always followed a 90:10 policy of fund distribution between the Centre and state that was changed to 60:40 by the Congress.

The home minister alleged that the Congress was responsible for “scams” involving a total amount Rs 12 lakh crore during its government at the Centre.