scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Amit Shah slams Congress with ‘maa-beta party’ barb

Promising to make Himachal a drug-free state, Shah said, “If you change the riwaz and repeat BJP, we will make Himachal drug free. We will destroy the drug economy and give the youths of Himachal new opportunities.”

Amit Shah, who is on a two-day tour of Himachal Pradesh, will spend the night in Shimla.

Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah used the “maa-beta” barb on Tuesday to hit out at the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, wondering how can those facing a chargesheet provide a good government in the hill state.

He added that gone are the days of “raja-rani” and it is the time of common people in a democracy like India, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on the politics of performance instead. He addressed a series of public meetings in Chamba, Karsog and Kasumpti to launch an attack on the Congress, saying no one believes in the “guarantees” given by the party.

Read |Rebels in its ranks too, Himachal Congress hopes Priyanka will be the X-factor

Promising to make Himachal a drug-free state, Shah said, “If you change the riwaz and repeat BJP, we will make Himachal drug free. We will destroy the drug economy and give the youths of Himachal new opportunities.”

Shah, who is on a two-day tour of Himachal Pradesh, will spend the night in Shimla. He is scheduled to address poll meetings in the hill state on Wednesday as well. Several other senior leaders are expected to campaign till November 10th.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...Premium
UPSC Key- November 1, 2022: Why you should read ‘Tragedy and Accountabili...
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...Premium
SUVs to cement mixers, Dalit beneficiaries of TRS scheme stuck with their...
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...Premium
Bending norms through football and activism: Meet India’s delegates at ge...
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...Premium
How suspension bridges work, and what could have happened in Gujarat&#821...

Accusing the Congress of indulging in divisive politics, Shah said, “The Congress talks about Lal Topi and Hari Topi but both are BJP. They say there is upper and lower Himachal. I tell Rahul Gandhi, both Himachals belong to BJP. Every bit of the state belongs to BJP. And we have to forward this.”

He reiterated that the BJP has always followed a 90:10 policy of fund distribution between the Centre and state that was changed to 60:40 by the Congress.

The home minister alleged that the Congress was responsible for “scams” involving a total amount Rs 12 lakh crore during its government at the Centre.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 02-11-2022 at 02:52:33 am
Next Story

Delhi Confidential: Marshals Out

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 01: Latest News
Advertisement