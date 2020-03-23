Following its neighbours, Himachal Pradesh declares a state-wide lock-down

he government has asked people to stay at home and venture out only for basic purposes. Those who have returned from abroad in the last two weeks have been asked to observe a strict home quarantine. (Express File) he government has asked people to stay at home and venture out only for basic purposes. Those who have returned from abroad in the last two weeks have been asked to observe a strict home quarantine. (Express File)

A day after it notified a lock-down in COVID-19 affected Kangra district, the Himachal Pradesh government on Monday declared a state-wide lock-down, allowing only essential services to run in the state. A lock-down is already in place in neighbouring Punjab, Chandigarh and parts of Haryana.

“Protecting each and every human life is our utmost priority right now. I want to assure all residents that an adequate supply of ration, medicines, and other essential commodities has been ensured,” chief minister Jai Ram Thakur told the state legislative assembly during the budget session which resumed here on Monday following a week-long recess. The house hastily passed the annual budget for the financial year 2020-21 and adjourned the assembly sine die. The session was initially scheduled to continue till April 1 but the remaining seven sittings were suspended in a unanimous decision amid the threat of the outbreak.

Two patients from Kangra district in the state are suffering from COVID-19 — a 32-year-old man from Harchakian and a 63-year-old woman from Dobha village near Shahpur, both of whom have also been booked by the police for jumping quarantine and failing to report symptoms to the authorities following their return from UAE and Singapore. 55 other symptomatic persons have tested negative for the disease, while 19 people are under home and institutional isolation.

In its lockdown order, the government has restricted all interstate and intrastate movement of public and private vehicles and ordered the closure of all shops, commercial establishments, factories and godowns except those providing essential supplies and services such as groceries, vegetables, hospitals, chemists, petrol pumps, soap manufacturers, e-commerce and other units providing essential commodities. The government has asked people to stay at home and venture out only for basic purposes. Those who have returned from abroad in the last two weeks have been asked to observe a strict home quarantine.

Opposition Congress, while supporting the lock-down, has requested the state to announce a financial package to deal with the crisis, especially monetary assistance to daily-wage labourers and other severely-affected sections.

