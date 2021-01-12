Vaccine rollout: In first phase, HP to inoculate 93,000 frontline staff

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur. He added that three phases of a dry run for the vaccination have already been conducted in the state this month. (file)

Around 93,000 doses of Covid vaccine will be administered to frontline workers in Himachal Pradesh in the first phase of vaccination, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Tuesday said. He said that health workers of the state and central governments and the armed forces will be covered in the first vaccination phase for which 46 sites in the state have been selected.

Thakur said that a state-level steering committee and task forces at the state, district and block levels will monitor the vaccination drive. “A state vaccination store has been set up at Shimla, regional vaccine stores at Mandi and Dharamshala, and district vaccine stores in all the 12 districts. Additionally, 371 stores have been set up in medical colleges, community health centres, primary health centres and health facilities at the block level,” he said.

The CM said that tentative vaccine allocation will be calculated for each launch site with an additional 10 per cent to allow for wastage. “A vial once opened will be used within four hours, and the second dose for the beneficiaries will be secured during the current allocation. The state has received a sufficient quantity of Auto-Disable (AD) syringes which have been distributed to the districts. An additional stock of 0.5 millilitre AD syringes has also been stored at the state and regional vaccine stores,” said Thakur.

He added that three phases of a dry run for the vaccination have already been conducted in the state this month.