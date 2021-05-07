Himachal Pradesh cops lodge FIR against bogus e-pass applicants

Currently, all people visiting Himachal Pradesh are required to register and obtain an e-pass before entering the state. (PTI/File)

Former US President Donald Trump and Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan wanted to visit Himachal Pradesh on Friday as “essential service providers” if two recent e-pass registrations required to enter the state are to be believed.

The state police on Friday said they have received a complaint about fake registrations in the name of Trump and Bachchan on the state’s e-pass portal.

According to copies of two such passes circulating on social media, an individual named ‘Donald Trumph’ registered to visit Sunni in Shimla district from Sector 17 in Chandigarh. Another e-pass request that was allegedly received was from one ‘Amitab Bachhan’, who too wanted to visit Shimla from Sector 17 in Chandigarh.

The police said that they are registering an FIR under the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Indian Penal Code and would launch a probe in the matter to identify the people who applied for the e-passes under bogus names.