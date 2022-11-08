26 Congress leaders, party workers defect to BJP in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh

Twenty-six Congress members defected to the BJP ahead of forthcoming elections in Himachal Pradesh. The list includes former state unit office bearers and members of the youth wing.

The Congress members were inducted into the party in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in Shimla Monday. The saffron party hailed it as a sign of ‘unity’ and said the BJP was on the road to winning the elections.

Dharampal Thakur Khand, former secretary of the Congress state unit, and Aakash Saini, ex-secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), were among the prominent members who defected to the BJP.

The Congress stated that the former PCC members had given up their formal membership of the party more than a month ago. Some of the members were close to Harsh Mahajan and decided to join the BJP after him.

“There is no loss to the party as the office bearers had already given up membership. The others were only associated with the party and did not hold any post. We do not consider this as a loss,” said state Congress vice-president Naresh Chauhan.