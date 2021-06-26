Himachal Pradesh: Congress demands arrest of BJP MLA for ‘torturing’ his wife

Vishal Nehriya (32) was elected as MLA from Dharamshala in a by-election on October 24, 2019. (File Photo: Twitter/@vishalnehriahp)

The opposition Congress Saturday held a protest demanding suspension of BJP MLA Vishal Nehria from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly and his immediate arrest, a day after the lawmakers administrative officer accused him of physical and mental torture. The Congress also demanded a high-level inquiry into the matter.

In an 11-minute video that is being shared widely on social media, the 2020-batch Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officer Oshin Sharma alleged that Nehria slapped her thrice on Thursday.

Sharma, posted as the block development officer at Nagrota Suriyan in Kangra district rural development agency (DRDA), claimed that Nehriya had physically and mentally tortured her several times.

Sharma, who has has now returned to her maternal house, had got married to Nehriya two months ago on April 26.

The HPAS officer claimed that Nehriya had also beaten her in February this year at a Chandigarh hotel.

The BJP MLA neither answered calls nor replied to messages sent to get his version.

Nehriya (32) was elected as MLA from Dharamshala in a by-election on October 24, 2019.

Sharma also alleged that her husband had expelled her from his house on the fourth day of their marriage when she tested positive for Covid-19. She said she had agreed to return then as he threatened to harm himself.

The HPAS officer also stated that she knew Nehariya since their college days. She said she had ended her relationship with him then as he used to beat her even during those days.

However, Nehariya asked Sharma to marry him in 2019 after becoming the MLA and she agreed as she thought he was genuinely interested in her, according to the officer.

Sharma also accused her in-laws of demanding dowry and said that her parents had given them a gold chain worth Rs 1.20 lakh and a ring worth Rs 1 lakh at the time of marriage. She added that her husband’s family had also levelled allegations of torture against her.

A police official said Nehria met the Kangra SP and submitted his statement on Saturday.

When asked to comment on the matter, BJP spokesperson Randhir Sharma said, “The video has gone viral on this issue. A written complaint has also been made to the police. The police will take action according to that complaint. The government is not going to put any kind of pressure on this subject.”

“The incident is unfortunate, it should not have happened. It is a family matter, the matter of husband and wife. The police administration will proceed with seriousness and the government will not put any kind of pressure on this. I assure you that,” he added.

With inputs from PTI