Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will hold a meeting with senior executives of the Adani Group-owned cement plants in Bilaspur and Solan districts and truck unions on Tuesday to end the deadlock between the two sides over freight rates.

The state government is committed to protecting the rights of the truck operators and the deadlock should be resolved in a way that neither party has to incur any loss, Sukhu said in a statement.