Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands his Cabinet; Virbhadra’s son among 7 inducted

Almost a month after he was sworn in as the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expanded his Cabinet on Sunday, inducting seven new ministers.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new ministers took place at the Raj Bhavan in Shimla.

Among those who took the oath today included Vikramaditya Singh (MLA from Rural Shimla), the son of Virbhadra Singh. His mother Pratibha Singh, the state Congress president, had lost out to Sukhu in the Chief Minister’s race.

Himachal Pradesh | MLA Vikramaditya Singh, son of Former chief minister Virbhadhra Singh takes oath as a cabinet minister pic.twitter.com/TcQbQe3tmg — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

The others to be inducted were Anirudh Singh (MLA from Kasumpti), Harshwardhan Chauhan (MLA from Shillai), Jagat Singh Negi (MLA from Kinnaur), Rohit Thakur (MLA from Jubbal Kotkhai), Chander Khmar, (MLA from Jawali) and Dhan Ram Shandil (MLA from Solan).

According to news agency PTI, more ministers may be included in the Cabinet later.

Himachal Pradesh cabinet swearing-in ceremony underway in Shimla in the presence of Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri pic.twitter.com/CKbSMAqhUC — ANI (@ANI) January 8, 2023

It may be recalled that only Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his deputy Mukesh Agnihotri had taken oath on December 11. So far, Sukhu has kept with himself Finance, General Administration, Home, Planning, Personnel and all other departments not allotted to any minister, while Agnihotri holds Jal Shakti Vibhag, Transport and Language, Arts and Culture departments.

Sukhu said Saturday that he had handed over the list of probables for induction in his ministry to the Congress high command for approval. There are 10 vacancies in the Cabinet, PTI reported, as the total number of ministers, including the chief minister and deputy chief minister, in Himachal Pradesh cannot exceed 12.

(With inputs from PTI)