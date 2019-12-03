Himachal Pradesh: CM announces SDM office for Kasauli, sub-tehsil at Parwanoo

The Chief Minister said that the last two years have been witness to unprecedented development of all areas of the state and welfare of all sections of society. (File) The Chief Minister said that the last two years have been witness to unprecedented development of all areas of the state and welfare of all sections of society. (File)

Addressing A public meeting at the Dussehra ground in Parwanoo of Solan district Monday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced the opening of a sub-divisional magistrate’s (SDM) office for Kasauli Assembly constituency and a modern agriculture market for farmers of the region. He also announced establishing a sub-tehsil at Parwanoo.

Thakur said he has laid foundation stones and inaugurated developmental projects worth Rs 93 crore for the area. He announced upgradation of government high schools Jadli and Sanawar to senior secondary schools, upgradation of government middle school Helach to high school. Chief minister also announced upgradation of CHC Dharampur to 50-bedded civil hospital, opening of veterinary dispensary at Deothi, upgradation of Ayurvedic Hospital Gadkhal to twenty-bedded hospital, upgrading temporary police post Bhojpur to permanent post and plying of bus from Dharampur to Gadkhal.

The Chief Minister said that the last two years have been witness to unprecedented development of all areas of the state and welfare of all sections of society. He said that even opposition leaders have no issue against the state government and were desperately trying to rake up baseless issues against the state government to simply remain in news. He said that people of the state were rock solid behind the government. Landslide victory of the BJP candidates in the state in Lok Sabha elections and bye elections to two assembly constituencies is testimony to it, he added.

Thakur said that the BJP government was formed again in the country under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has ensured uninterrupted pace of development and also that the reins of the country were again handed over to Narendra Modi for ensuring a strong and vibrant India. He said that the state government was working with single objective of balanced development of the state.

Thakur said that the state has become fourth of the country to start chief minister helpline for redressal of public grievances. He said that as many as 26,100 complaints and grievances have been resolved till date through the Chief Minister Sewa Sankalp Helpline ‘1100’. He said that Sahara Yojna has been launched by the state government to provide financial assistance of Rs 2,000 per month to families of those with critically ill patients. He said that as many as two lakh gas connections have been provided to the households of the state under Gahrini Suvidha Yojna to make the state smoke-free by end of this year.

The CM said that the state government has organized Global Investors’ Meet at Dharamshala to woo investors to invest in the state. He said that Investors’ Meet has resulted in signing of MoUs worth Rs 93,000 crore. He said that several investors from India and abroad have shown interest to invest in the state. This would go a long way in transforming the economy of the state by creating employment, self employment and economic activitie, he added.

Thakur said that even after 72 years of independence, Jammu & Kashmir had separate flag, Constitution and law due to Article 370. He said that abrogation of this Article has ensure that Jammu & Kashmir become integral part of India in real sense and today, due to strong leadership at Centre, India has one Constitution and one flag.

Earlier, on his arrival at Parwanoo, the chief minister was accorded rousing welcome by people of the area. Various political, cultural and social organisations also honoured the chief minister on the occasion.

The chief minister inaugurated the upgradation of road from Patta Brawari to Haripur constructed by spending an amount of Rs 124.30 lakh and of science lab of Government Senior Secondary School Bhojnagar completed at a cost of Rs 82.38 lakh.

The chief Minister laid foundation stones of widening and upgradation work of Barotiwala Mandhala Parwanoo road to be completed by spending Rs 14.74 crore, upgradation work of road from Bhojnagar Klamlog via Nerikalan to be completed by spending Rs 4 crore and upgradation of road from Gadiyar to Budho to be completed at a cost of Rs 1.92 crore. He also laid foundation stones of sewerage system to Parwanoo town to be completed by spending about Rs 48 crore, of state-of-art ITI Dharmpur at Kanda be come up by spending Rs 10.52 crore, expansion of existing sub market yard at Dharmpur at a cost of Rs 54.32 lakh and upgradation work of Infrastructure development at Parwanoo to be carried out by spending Rs 10.48 crore.

Industries Minister Bikram Singh said that being himself from a humble background, the chief minister well understands the developmental needs of the common man. He said that in order to uplift socio-economic condition of underprivileged and poor, the Chief Minister during these two years has launched several schemes in the State. He said that Jan Manch, Gharini Suvidha Yojna, HIMCARE, Pension Scheme, Sahara Yojana, etc have proved blessing for lakhs of people of the state.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal while welcoming the chief minister in his home constituency said that soon after assuming the reins of the state, the chief minister took a historic decision to lower the age for senior citizens to avail the old age pension benefits without any income limit for 80 years to 70 years. He said that several other welfare schemes have been launched to ensure socio-economic upliftment of the poor and the downtrodden. He also detailed various developmental demands of the area.

HP govt decides to sell water of Yamuna

The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Monday approved signing of an MoU to sell water from the Yamuna, an official spokesperson said.

The state government would earn Rs 21 crore per annum from this decision.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the state Cabinet gave its consent to sign the memorandum of understanding (MoU) to sell the water of Yamuna from the state’s share at Tajewala corridor, the spokesperson said.

However, the spokesperson did not provide details of whom the water would be sold to and with whom this MoU would be signed.

The Cabinet also decided to fill up as many as 3,636 posts of JBT, Classical and Vernacular (C&V) and TGT categories of teachers in elementary education department, he added. These posts will be filled up on contract basis as per the Recruitment and Promotion Rules.

