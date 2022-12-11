scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022

Hours after being sworn in as Himachal Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visits girls’ shelter, distributes sweets

The state government will soon come out with a comprehensive plan to provide assistance to underprivileged students so that they can pursue higher education of their choice without any hindrance, the CM said.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (second from right) with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others, after taking oath at a ceremony, in Shimla, December 11, 2022. (PTI)

Hours after being sworn in as the Himachal Pradesh chief minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited a shelter for girl students, distributed sweets and said his government would soon come out with a plan to provide assistance to underprivileged students to pursue higher education.

At the Balika Ashram at Tutikandi in Shimla, Sukhu distributed sweets among the students and advised them to set a goal and work hard with commitment to achieve it.

He said his government would ensure that students residing in the ashram get proper facilities.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu |Driver’s son steered to top in Himachal past Virbhadra roadblocks

He directed officers to ensure proper maintenance of the ashram so that the girls do not face any inconvenience.

Don't miss |The man who continued to grow despite opposing Virbhadra

He also appreciated the talent of the students residing in the ashram and asked the officers to provide all possible help to them to excel in life and contribute to the development of the nation.

The chief minister announced a reward of Rs 51,000 from his discretionary fund to the students who presented a colourful cultural programme on the occasion.

Four-time Congress MLA Sukhu, 58, was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh at a ceremony here on Sunday.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday.

First published on: 11-12-2022 at 09:34:25 pm
