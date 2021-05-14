Himachal: 3,700 challans issued for not wearing mask

The maximum challans were issued in the police district of Kangra (768), followed by Mandi (567) and Baddi (510). In Lahaul and Spiti, not a single person was caught or fined for not wearing a face mask. (PTI/File)

At least 3,700 challans were issued in Himachal Pradesh in the last one week to violators for not wearing face masks, the state police data said.

A total fine of Rs 24.11 lakh has been collected for these violations from May 7 to 13— that is ever since a ‘Covid curfew’ was enforced in the state.

The maximum challans were issued in the police district of Kangra (768), followed by Mandi (567) and Baddi (510). In Lahaul and Spiti, not a single person was caught or fined for not wearing a face mask.

During the same period, 245 challans were issued under Section 115 of the Police Act for violations in market places like not maintaining social distance in front of shops, not marking circles for people queuing up and for not wearing masks properly. A fine of Rs 3.62 lakh was imposed for these violations and in 26 such instances, FIRs were also registered against the offenders, the police said.

Meanwhile, 30 challans and two FIRs were registered against wedding organisers for violating Covid norms. Currently, weddings can be held in Himachal with a maximum attendance of 20 people after seeking permission from the district authorities.

No DJs or feasts are allowed at such functions. Rs 1.22 lakh was collected as penalty for all wedding-related violations.