Bonanza for kids of construction workers as HP hikes study dole

The Himachal Pradesh government Saturday gave its nod to amend the Himachal Pradesh Buildings and Other Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Condition of Service) Rules, 2008 to increase its ambit and provide more benefits to the eligible beneficiaries.

Following the amendment, children of construction workers, in classes 1 to 8, would be provided Rs 8,400 per annum; in classes 9 to 12 will get Rs 12,000 per annum; those pursuing graduation will get Rs 36,000 per annum while those in post graduation courses will get Rs 60,000 per annum. Similarly such children pursuing diploma courses will get Rs 48,000 per annum, those in professional courses or degrees will get Rs 60,000 per annum, and for Phd research Rs 1.20 lakh per annum. The amounts are now substantially higher and the amendment has also ended the classification between girls and boys.

The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The Cabinet also decided to start Female Birth Gift Scheme under which a fixed deposit receipt of Rs 51,000 may be given on the birth of a female child, maximum upto two girls. It also approved a Differently Abled and Mentally Retarded Children Benefit Scheme under which Rs 20,000 per annum would be provided to the child with disability of 50 percent or above. It also decided to start a Widow Pension of Rs 1,500 per month. The Cabinet gave nod to start hostel facility scheme under which a registered building and other construction workers would receive an amount of Rs 20,000 for bearing the expenses incurred on account of lodging, boarding and food bill of their children living in any hostel. It also approved launching of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojna under which registered beneficiaries, already enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna or Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojna, would receive a financial assistance of Rs 1,50,000 to build own house.

The Cabinet also reviewed the Covid-19 situation and decided to keep all schools closed till September 14.

The Cabinet gave its nod to constitute a Cabinet Sub Committee with Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur as chairperson and Education Minister Govind Thakur and Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania as its members to resolve the issue of compensation for land acquisition linked with four lane construction projects. The Sub Committee would examine the policy related to it in neighbouring states.

The Cabinet approved renewal of ‘No Default Guarantee’ in favour of Himachal Road Transport Corporation for availing cash credit limit of Rs 60 crore for the financial year 2021-22.

It also approved creation and filling up of 15 posts of different categories for the newly constituted Municipal Corporations of Solan, Mandi and Palampur. It decided that two posts of each of JE, and sanitary supervisors, one post of junior draftsman in place of draftsman; three posts of data entry operators in place of PA, and four posts of JOA (IT) for each newly constituted MCs of Solan, Mandi and Palampur would be filled on outsourcing basis till these posts are filled up on regular basis.

Other decisions

New Sub Division (Civil) at Kotli in Mandi district

New veterinary dispensaries at village Adhar in Chamba

New Sub Division of Jal Shakti Department at Ranital, a new section under this Sub Division at Thakurdwara.

New Section of Jal Shakti Department for Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College Chamba (Sarol)

Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya at Chanol in Sundernagar Vidhan Sabha area of Mandi

New Health Block Office at Rajgarh in Sirmaur

New Government Primary Schools at villages Galang and Sarali in Kullu

Nod to upgrade Government High Schools Tatwali in Fatehpur area and Nadholi in Kangra to Senior Secondary Schools; upgrade Government Middle School Kareri Khas in Shahpur to High School and Government High School Jalot in Kangra district to Senior Secondary School; upgrade Government Primary School, Ree Khas in Bilaspur to Middle School; upgrade Government Primary Schools, Jhangi, Dhamgran, Oyal and Kakla in Chamba to Middle Schools; upgrade Government High School Jharmajri in Solan district to Senior Secondary School

Nod to start commerce classes at Government Senior Secondary School Keolidhar; science classes at Senior Secondary Schools at Dadoh, Bassi, Bhakhli and Devdhar in Mandi; science classes (Medical Biology) in Senior Secondary School, Gandhir in Bilaspur; science classes in Atal Bihari Vajpayee Government Degree College Takipur in Kangra.

More decisions

The Cabinet gave its approval to fill up two posts of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services through direct recruitment by holding Himachal Pradesh Joint Competitive Examination 2021 on regular basis.

It also gave its consent to fill up 12 posts of Junior Technician (Electrical) in the Public Works Department through direct recruitment on contract basis.

It decided to fill up four posts of drivers for development blocks Pragpur, Kaza, Baijnath and Ghumarwin under Rural Development Department.

The Cabinet decided to fill up six posts of Associate Director in Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University Palampur.

The Cabinet also gave its approval for construction of additional three suites in Rest House building Sarahan in Pachhad area of Sirmaur district.

It also gave its nod for construction of new PWD Rest House at Baldwara in Mandi district.

It also decided to construct additional accommodation at PWD Rest House at Shillai in Sirmaur district.

The Cabinet decided to create new Division of Public Works Department at Thalaut in Mandi district alongwith creation of 11 posts of different categories.

It approved creation of new Sub Division of PWD at Timbi in Sirmaur district alongwith creation of requisite posts for its smooth functioning.

It gave its consent to curve out new Development Block at Baroh in Kangra district from Development Blocks Nagrota Bagwan and Kangra.

It also gave its consent to include six gram panchayats of Development Block Bamsan in Development Block Hamirpur to facilitate the people of these