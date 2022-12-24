Himachal Pradesh Cabinet expansion likely in January

The Cabinet expansion in Himachal Pradesh is likely to take place in January. As per Congress party officials, HP Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will return to Shimla by Christmas following completion of his Covid protocol quarantine.

The Cabinet is likely to be announced after the assembly session which is due to be held in Dharamshala next month.

“When the CM returns to Shimla, the important matters will be taken up on a priority basis. The Congress is committed to implementing the 10 guarantees promised before the assembly elections. The planning for the implementation of old pension scheme (OPS) is being done and it’s only a matter of time it will see the light of day,” said Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to CM.

On December 28, the CM will hold a meeting with organisations protesting against OPS. A report has been sought from the finance department on monetary considerations behind the scheme. The Congress has also slammed the previous BJP government for leaving the state deep in debt.

“The BJP is prematurely making comments on the Congress government in HP. They must remember that we are here to clean the mess they have created. It was their government that left the state in a Rs 2,000 crore debt. We are ready to take reformative steps,” said Chauhan.

As the CM tested positive for Covid-19, the Cabinet formation and assembly session got delayed. And since the governor is travelling from December 25, it has further delayed the oath of Cabinet ministers, officials said.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the Vigilance Commission apprehended a government official in Hamirpur in connection with irregularities in a recruitment case. The official had allegedly accepted bribe.

“It is due to the efforts of the Congress government and the CM that we are cracking down on corruption. It was one of our promises that the scams in various recruitments and paper leaks will be looked into. We have begun the process,” Chauhan said.