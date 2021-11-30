Himachal Pradesh Cabinet clears draft electric vehicle policy for state

With an aim of making Himachal Pradesh a global hub for electric mobility development and manufacturing of electric vehicles, the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the draft Electric Vehicle Policy for the state. During the Cabinet meeting, a presentation was also made on Covid-19 situation in the state and Himachal’s preparedness to tackle possible third wave.

The meeting chaired by CM Jai Ram Thakur also gave its nod to fill up 100 posts of clerks in place of Junior Office Assistant (IT) in HP Secretariat on contract basis besides filling up 50 posts of clerks against the anticipated vacancy of clerks during the year 2022 and 2023.

In seven-hour long meeting, the Cabinet also decided to procure, supply and distribute school bags for Class 1, 3, 6 and 9 students under the Atal School Vardi Yojna. The move would benefit about three lakh students studying in different government schools of the state at a cost of Rs 9 crore to the state exchequer.

It also gave its nod to introduce the Sardar Patel University, Mandi, Himachal Pradesh (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2021 in Assembly for setting up of new university at Mandi.

The state government has decided to transfer 766 sq. mts land at Moti Tibba for Air Force Station, Dalhousie, in favour of the Indian Air Force free of cost by charging rupees one as token value of land in relaxation of rule or instructions as a special case.

It was also decided to provide forest land at Mohal Kaswati Nasogi, Manali, and Mohal Kaswati Chhiyal Viha, Manali, to HP Bus Stand Management and Development Authority for construction of multi-storey car parking and bus stand at Manali, district Kullu.

In order to double the farmers income by enhancing production and productivity of traditional crops, the Cabinet said it has decided to implement ‘Swaran Jayanti Paramparagat Beej Suraksha Avam Samvardhan Yojna’ in the state.

It was decided to open a new Sub Tehsil at Rey in Fatehpur tehsil of Kangra district along with creation of 12 posts of different categories.

A decision was made to upgrade Junga sub-tehsil to tehsil in Shimla district. A new sub-tehsil will be created at Jari in Bhuntar tehsil of Kullu district along with creation of 12 posts of different categories.

It also gave its nod to reduce stamp duty to the nominal amount of Rs 10 on the hypothecation agreements for loan sanctioned to the street vendors, rehri wala etc. under PM Sva Nidhi Scheme applicable in urban areas.

The government has also approved a new Jal Shakti sub-division at Shawad in Ani Vidhan Sabha area of Kullu district, along with a Jal Shakti sub-division at Churag and a new Jal Shakti Section at (Sawa Mahu) Mahunag in Karsog area of Mandi district.

Killar (Pangi) will get a Jal Shakti division and Sach (Pangi) in Bharmour area of Chamba district will get a sub-divison.

The Cabinet decided to open new government primary schools at villages Tatari, Atala, Pushwash Chask, Tawan in Bharmour Vidhan Sabha area of Chamba district.

New primary schools will also come up at village Rains in Drang Vidhan Sabha area and at village Chiral in Sundernagar Vidhan Sabha area of Mandi district.

A Primary Health Centre at Saroa and health sub-centre at Bassi in Mandi district and a health sub-centre at Doongdhari Gar (Loog valley) in Kullu district also got Cabinet approval.

The Cabinet also decided to open PHCs at Khanyol Bagra, Charkhari, Seri and Jaidevi in Mandi district.

It further decided to upgrade Community Health Centre Baldwara in Mandi district to 50-bedded Civil Hospital along with creation of 11 posts of different categories to man this Hospital.

A police post in Mehatpur in Una district will be upgraded to a police station along with creation of 19 posts of different categories.

It was also decided to upgrade DSP office at Nurpur in Kangra district to Additional SP office.

Cabinet gave its nod to award upgradation, operation and management of Convention Centre of Tourism Department at Mandi under PPP mode to highest bidder.

In other decisions, the Ayurvedic Hospital Keylong has been renamed as Shri Tashi Chhering Ayurvedic Hospital, Keylong. Also, Shri Guga Madi Mela Sabathu in district Solan has been declared a district level fair.