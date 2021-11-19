Anger among farmers had cost BJP dearly in recent Himachal Pradesh bypolls

Apart from issues of inflation and anti-incumbency, the anger among farmers against the three farm laws had cost Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) dearly in the bye-election to three Assembly constituencies and one parliamentary constituency in Himachal Pradesh on October 30. The Congress had made a clean sweep, winning all the four seats.

In the run up to the bypolls, the crash in apple prices, due to lesser rates offered by Adani Agrifresh Limited, had a fallout. A number of miffed apple growers had subsequently sold their produce through Agriculture Produce Marketing Committees (APMCs) and at other markets to get better prices.

In Mandi, Congress nominee Pratibha Singh raised the issue of the farm agitation in her poll campaign. Referring to the “year-long farm protest at Delhi borders”, she called the Modi government “andhi, behri, goongi aur tanashah sarkaar (a blind, deaf, mute and autocratic government)”. She batted for minimum support price for apples grown in the state, while pointing out that the fruit growers had to sell their produce at lesser prices. Underlining the need for a “badlaav” (change), Pratibha, in her poll meetings, minced no words as she said, “PM Modi has closed both his ears. The voices of farmers, horticulturists, of the unemployed youth and against inflation have not reached his ears nor he wants to discuss these.”

Several voters in the hill state who spoke to The Indian Express during the run up to elections, said BJP was set to suffer political damage on the issue of the farm laws.

The scale of BJP’s defeat in Mandi, where Pratibha won by 7,490 votes, could be gauged from the fact that in 2019, then BJP nominee Ramswaroop Sharma — Sharma’s death had necessitated the bypoll — had registered a victory by over 4 lakh votes.

In the bypoll for Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituency, BJP nominee Neelam Saraik ended up forfeiting her security deposit. In Fatehpur and Arki Assembly bypolls, Congress nominees Bhawani Singh Pathania and Sanjay registered victories, respectively.

Asking people to elect her during the campaign, Pratibha would say, “If you elect me, PM Modi will be forced to ponder over the reasons why BJP could not win Mandi seat”.