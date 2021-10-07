scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 07, 2021
Himachal Pradesh bypolls: BJP fields Kargil War hero against ex-Congress MP in Mandi

This will be Brigadier (retd) Khushal Singh Thakur first election.

Written by Om Prakash Thakur | Shimla |
October 7, 2021 11:35:03 am
Brigadier (retd) Khushal Singh Thakur (left) will be taking on former Congress MP Pratibha Singh from Mandi. (Express Photos)

The ruling BJP has fielded Kargil War hero Brigadier (retd) Khushal Singh Thakur from the Mandi Parliamentary seat against former Congress MP Pratibha Singh for the upcoming bypolls.

This will be Singh’s first election. He had played a major role in India’s fight at the Tololing and Tiger Hills. He joined the BJP after retiring from the Army.

Himachal bypolls: Farm unions to launch 'no vote for BJP' campaign

In the Jubbal Kotkhai Vidhan Sabha constituency, the BJP has decided to field Neelam Saraik. She had threatened to contest as an independent if she were denied a party ticket. Saraik was a Zila Parishad member from Jubbal Kotkhai and had asked for the ticket immediately after the demise of former BJP MLA Narender Bragta.

Her candidature comes as a big setback to Chetan Bragta, son of Narender Bragta, who had already started campaigning there.

Meanwhile, the BJP has fielded RSS-backed Ratan Singh Pal, a commission agent in Solan, from Arki. Former two-time MLA Gobind Ram Sharma and other BJP leaders have already voiced their opposition against his candidature. Last time, Ratan Singh had lost to Congress heavyweight and former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh by a margin of less than 7000 votes.

In Fatehpur and Kangra, BJP has fielded Baldev Thakur and former MP Kripal Parmar respectively.

