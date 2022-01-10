Himachal Pradesh bans social, religious gatherings; 5-day week in govt offices

Considering the recent surge in Covid-19 cases across Himachal Pradesh, the Jai Ram Thakur government Sunday decided that there would be five-day week in all government and semi-government offices and all offices will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday.

Apart from this, all social and religious gatherings will be completely banned in the state. The order will be in force January 10 to 24. The CM too decided to postpone all his public programmes scheduled till January 15.

According to the notification issued by the Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh, all the offices of government departments, PSUs, local bodies, autonomous bodies including the Himachal Secretariat will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays and these offices will operate with the 50 per cent attendance in working days. These restrictions will not be on offices dealing with emergency or essential services. It has been directed that HODs and controlling officers will issue roster orders accordingly.

However, the High Court of Himachal Pradesh will issue separate orders with respect to HC and all other judicial offices.

The state government order said, “All social and religious gatherings shall be completely banned in the state.”

Other gatherings or congregations like academic, sports, entertainment, cultural, political are permitted up to 50 per cent of the capacity, subject to maximum of 100 persons in indoor built up or covered areas (whichever is lower) and in open spaces or outdoor areas permitted up to 50 per cent of the capacity, subject to 300 persons (whichever is lower).