Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections: Key contenders for the CM post

Coming from a humble family in Mandi district, Jairam started his political career with the ABVP, the RSS’ students wing, in the state and was appointed its joint secretary in 1986. He had been the ABVP organising secretary for Jammu & Kashmir during 1989-93 and went on to become the president of the state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the BJP’s youth wing.

Subsequently, Jairam was inducted into the state BJP, where he rose from the position of the Mandi district chief to the state party president in 2006.

Jairam has won consecutive five Assembly polls from Chachiot and Seraj (delimited constituency of Chachiot) in Mandi since 1998 and was the panchayati raj and rural development minister during 2009-2012 in the previous BJP government.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP ousted the incumbent Congress from power, but the saffron party’s leader and CM face Prem Kumar Dhumal lost.

Pratibha Singh was first elected to Lok Sabha in 2004 from Mandi seat which was also represented by Virbhadra Singh earlier. As an MP, she remained a member in committess in Social and Justice Empowerment, Ministry of Tourism and Public Undertaking. Pratibha defeated present CM Jairam Thakur from the same seat in the 2013 bypolls which was vacated after Virbhadra took the CM post. She also won the Mandi Lok Sabha bypoll last year after it was vacated following the death of BJP candidate Ram Swaroop Sharma. This year, Pratibha was elevated to the position of HPCC chief.

A four-time Congress MLA, Mukesh Agnihotri, 60, has been the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly after being elected as the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader following the November 2017 state Assembly polls. Agnihotri contested his first election in 2003 from the Santokgarh Assembly seat in Una district. He was re-elected from the constituency in 2007. He went on to win from the Haroli constituency, which was known as Santokhgarh before delimitation, in the 2012 and 2017 Assembly polls.

A three-time MLA from Himachal Pradesh and the head of the Congress’s election committee, has emerged as a CM face in the state. Sukhu’s role in the party is evident with him heading the election campaign committee for the polls scheduled for later this year. Over a period of time, the 58-year-old leader has developed a support base among locals and within the party cadre. Sukhu’s challenge remains ensuring a winning election amidst infighting within the party, which intensified after the death of party senior and longest-serving CM Virbadhra Singh. In this backdrop, the fight for the CM post will most likely deepen.