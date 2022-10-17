Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections: From ‘architect’ to a Raja who took charge 6 times, and other veterans

1952-1956, 1963-1977

Known was the “architect” of Himachal Pradesh, Congress leader Yashwant Singh Parmar served as the first chief minister of the hill state (1952-1956). He stepped down from the post after Himachal Pradesh was declared an Union Territory. He was re-elected as the CM when Himachal attained statehood. Parmar took charge on July 1, 1963 and was in office till January 28, 1977. Parmar is remembered for his contributions to the Pahari culture and is known to have laid foundation for several developmental projects during his tenure in the latency of the state. Hailing from Sirmour, Parmar established the Congress’s roots in the state. He, however, did face criticism for propagating regionalism after Himachal was carved out of Punjab.

Jan 28, 1977-April 30, 1977; 1980-1983

The second chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Ram Lal was elected from Jubbal Kothai constituency in 1957 for the first time and went on to represent the seat nine times. A stalwart, Ram Lal was elected to the Vidhan Sabha even during the anti-Congress wave in 1977. In his later years, he was appointed Governor of Andhra Pradesh. With one of the longest tenures as MLA, Ram Lal too was instrumental in helping the Congress cement it’s position in the hill state.

1977-1980; 1990-1992

Shanta Kumar was Himachal’s thirtd chief minister and BJP’s first. Elected to the Vidhan Sabha in 1972, he went on to become CM in 1977. He was the Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly from 1980 to 1985. During his second term as CM that began in 1990, Shanta Kumar had enforced the “No Work, No Pay” policy to deal with the protesting government employees.

He was elected to the 9th Lok Sabha from Kangra in 1989 and re-elected from the same seat in 1998, 1999 and 2014. He remained a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government from 1999 to 2004 — first holding the charge of Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution department (1999 to 2002) and later that of Rural Development department (2002 to 2004).

Prem Kumar Dhumal

Bharatiya Janata Party

1998-2003; 2008-2012

An old warhorse, Prem Kumar Dhumal has been BJP’s go-to man in times of crisis. He made his political debut in 1984, when the then sitting MLA of Hamirpur Late Thakur Jagdev Chand refused to contest from the constituency. However, Dhumal tasted defeat in two elections in a row and his turnaround came in 1989, when he won from Hamirpur and represented the constituency till 1996. In 1993, he was made the state BJP president and went on to become the CM in 1998 forming the government in alliance with the Himachal Vikas Congress. He again became CM in 2008 and is credited with expanding the road network in the state. He was made the party’s CM face again in 2017 but lost the election, following which Jairam Thak- ur was made the CM. Dhumal’s son Anurag Thakur is an Union minister in the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre. Dhumal, despite his ripe old age, is expected to play a crucial role in this year’s Assembly polls.

1983-1990; 1993-1998; 2003-2007; 2012-2017

A six-time chief minister and nine-time member of the Legislative Assembly, Virbhadra Singh dominated the political landscape of Himachal Pradesh for almost 50 years. Popularly known as Raja Sahib, he passed away earlier this year. Singh joined the Congress at the age of 26 in 1961 and a year later entered Parliament from the Mahasu constituency in undivided Punjab, he went on to win parliamentary elections another four times.

In 1983, Singh was handpicked by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to replace Thakur Ram Lal. He launched a drive against timber mafia and banned green felling. Hydel projects got a boost during Singh’s time as CM. He also sought to safeguard the land rights of local people by strengthening laws that made it difficult for outsiders to buy agricultural land in the state. In 2004, he became the country’s first chief minister to ban the production, sale, and use of small polythene bags.

Singh was often at loggerheads with state Congress chiefs, but mostly managed to have his way. In 2017, he threatened to boycott the elections over differences with state Congress chief Sukhwinder Sukhu, and ultimately had his way with Rahul Gandhi. Singh was repeatedly accused of not allowing new leaders to emerge. In 2015, however, the CBI filed a case against Singh and his wife Pratibha Singh, the former MP from Mandi, in a case of disproportionate assets. The couple was chargesheeted in the case in 2019.