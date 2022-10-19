scorecardresearch
Himachal Pradesh elections: BJP’s first list out, CM Jairam Thakur to contest from Seraj

The first list of 62 candidates does not include the name of Prem Kumar Dhumal, the CM-designate in the previous elections.

CM Jairam Thakur is expected to file his nomination papers from the Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district on Wednesday. (Express/File Photo)

The BJP on Wednesday released its first list of 62 candidates for the November 12 Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh, fielding Chief Minister Jairam Thakur from Seraj constituency.

The first list did not include the name of Prem Kumar Dhumal, the CM-designate in the previous elections. Dhumal had expressed intentions of fighting the elections but had left the decision to the party high command.

Urban Development Minister Suresh Bharadwaj will contest from Kasumpti instead of Shimla Urban, where BJP State Treasurer Sanjay Sood has been given the ticket. Two-time MLA and Vidhan Sabha Deputy Speaker Hans Raj will contest from Churah constituency again.

The BJP has fielded five women candidates so far.

Voting for the 68 Assembly seats in the hill state is scheduled for November 12 and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. The last date for the filing of nominations is October 25.

Himachal Pradesh Elections – BJP list of candidates by The Indian Express on Scribd

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 09:02:03 am
