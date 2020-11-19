Himachal Pradesh: Area around Nargu sanctuary to be declared eco-sensitive zone

The area declared as eco-sensitive zone includes 17 revenue villages in Jogindernagar and Mandi forest divisions. (Representational Image)

The central government has published a draft notification declaring 50-square kilometre area around the Nargu Wildlife Sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh as an eco-sensitive zone. The area declared as eco-sensitive zone includes 17 revenue villages in Jogindernagar and Mandi forest divisions.

The extent of the zone varies from zero to one kilometre around the boundary of the sanctuary — it is zero where the sanctuary is contiguous with the adjoining Dhauladhar wildlife sanctuary.

The draft notification has been published by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, and any person interested in making objections or suggestions to it may do so within the stipulated time.

Once the final notification is published, the state government will be required to prepare a zonal master plan for regulating development in the eco-sensitive zone. Several activities, such as commercial

mining, setting of pollution-causing industries or brick kilns, establishment of a major hydro-electric project, use of polythene bags and discharge of untreated effluents will be prohibited in the notified zone. Some other activities such as building hotels, felling trees, civic infrastructure and tourism will be regulated and activities such as rain water harvesting and organic farming will be promoted in the zone. For effective implementation, a monitoring committee will also be formed, the draft notification said.

The Nargu wildlife sanctuary is spread across 132 square kilometres in Mandi and Kullu districts. It harbours animals such as leopards, barking deer, black bear, ghoral, jackal and flying squirrel and birds such as Himalayan monal, white crested kalij and chukor. The flora found in the sanctuary includes deodar, kharsu, fir, maple, rhododendron, ban and several other tree species.

