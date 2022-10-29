Himachal Pradesh: Anurag Thakur slams Cong for ‘charge sheet’ plan, expresses confidence in BJP’s poll prospects

Union Minister Anurag Thakur Saturday said the Congress has no moral authority to present a ‘charge sheet’ against the ruling BJP in Himachal Pradesh.

Responding to the Congress’s plans to present a ‘charge sheet’ highlighting purported instances of misgovernance during the five-year rule of the BJP, Thakur expressed confidence in the saffron party, saying, “Double engine ki gaadi, Bhajpa sang Pahadi (The Pahadi people are supporting the double-engine government of the BJP).”

Congress ‘charge sheet’. (Express photo) Congress ‘charge sheet’. (Express photo)

“Employment was generated during Atal Bihari’s time and during the term of the previous BJP government. During the Congress’s time, there was no pandemic and no supply chain disruption, yet they could not generate jobs for the people. They have no authority to question us on job creation,” said Thakur during a press interaction in Shimla.

“The Congress is no one to question us. Their own leaders are ridden with corruption. Their national leadership is on bail. They have no moral authority to bring out a charge sheet,” Thakur added.

Asked about reports of rebellion over ticket distribution within the BJP, the leader said it was a common issue during the polls and the party was confident that there would be no major ramifications.

“In any election, there are issues with ticket distribution. Several leaders believe they must contest the elections. In Himachal, people generally believe they must fight from their regular seats. Whereas in other parts of the country, seats are often changed. All decisions are taken in the interest of the party and to win elections,” said Thakur.



On ‘denial’ of a ticket to former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, Thakur said that he had already decided not to contest but would continue to help the party in its campaign.

Notably, the BJP was carrying out an intensive outreach campaign to dissuade rebel candidates from fighting as Independents. As per party sources, Kullu rebel candidate Maheshwar Singh has been convinced by the BJP high command to withdraw his nomination as an Independent candidate.