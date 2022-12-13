scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Himachal Pradesh: All re-employment, extensions ordered by previous BJP govt junked by new CM

As per the order, the CM directed that the appointments of the chairman, vice-chairman, and nominated members in boards and corporations, cooperatives , and other committees,even those of the temples and ULBS, be aborted immediately.

Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu being sworn-in as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister by Governor Rajendra Arlekar at a ceremony, in Shimla, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Hours after taking charge as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Monday ordered to terminate all extensions or re-employments granted by the previous BJP dispensation and announced to review of all the decisions taken by the Cabinet since April 1 this year.

An official order issued by the chief secretary, and marked to all administrative secretaries, stated that the CM has directed that all “extensions or re-employments accorded and operative” have to be terminated barring those in government medical colleges.

It said all decisions taken by the previous Jai Ram Thakur-led Cabinet beginning April 1, 2022 will be reviewed. The CM further ordered de-notification of all notifications for creation and upgradation of institutions.

As per the order, the CM directed that the appointments of the chairman, vice-chairman, and nominated members in boards and corporations, cooperatives , and other committees,even those of the temples and ULBS, be aborted immediately.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...Premium
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...
You must ask Delhi why Rahul ji’s Yatra did not include Gujarat: Lone Guj...Premium
You must ask Delhi why Rahul ji’s Yatra did not include Gujarat: Lone Guj...
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...Premium
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

All recruitment processes underway in departments, boards, autonomous bodies, including public universities, have been on hold. Only those recruitments, which are being undertaken through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Board, will be continued. The halt in appointments will not apply to the recruitments being made for medical colleges and other institutions of the health department.

Through a separate order, CM Sukhu also sought a report on all tenders done during the last six months in Jal Shakti Department. The department, late on Monday, issued orders that no fresh tenders will be issued and those already in process will be put on hold until further orders.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 02:15:12 am
Next Story

Nirbhaya funds: Diverted to protect Eknath Shinde legislators, SUVs returned to police stations

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close