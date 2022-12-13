Himachal Pradesh: All re-employment, extensions ordered by previous BJP govt junked by new CM

Hours after taking charge as chief minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Monday ordered to terminate all extensions or re-employments granted by the previous BJP dispensation and announced to review of all the decisions taken by the Cabinet since April 1 this year.

An official order issued by the chief secretary, and marked to all administrative secretaries, stated that the CM has directed that all “extensions or re-employments accorded and operative” have to be terminated barring those in government medical colleges.

It said all decisions taken by the previous Jai Ram Thakur-led Cabinet beginning April 1, 2022 will be reviewed. The CM further ordered de-notification of all notifications for creation and upgradation of institutions.

As per the order, the CM directed that the appointments of the chairman, vice-chairman, and nominated members in boards and corporations, cooperatives , and other committees,even those of the temples and ULBS, be aborted immediately.

All recruitment processes underway in departments, boards, autonomous bodies, including public universities, have been on hold. Only those recruitments, which are being undertaken through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and Himachal Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Board, will be continued. The halt in appointments will not apply to the recruitments being made for medical colleges and other institutions of the health department.

Through a separate order, CM Sukhu also sought a report on all tenders done during the last six months in Jal Shakti Department. The department, late on Monday, issued orders that no fresh tenders will be issued and those already in process will be put on hold until further orders.