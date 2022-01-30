Himachal Pradesh: Akal Academies’ founder Baba Iqbal Singh dies at 96 — 3 days after getting Padma Shri

Founder of Akal Academies and Padma Shri awardee Baba Iqbal Singh died in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Saturday, a district official said. He was 96. Iqbal Singh breathed his last at Baru Sahib in Sirmaur district, the official said.

He was unwell for past some time and was admitted to a private hospital in Punjab’s Mohali for about one month, the official added. Iqbal Singh had been brought to Baru Sahib in Sirmour, from where he had started his journey of service to humanity following in the footsteps of his guru Sant Attar Singh ji Maharaj, on Friday and passed away on Saturday at around 3 pm, the official said.

His last rites will be performed on Monday afternoon.

Baba Iqbal Singh had worked relentlessly in only one direction — imparting value-based education in rural India.

As an in-charge of Kalgidhar Trust, which he founded in 1965, he built the organisation brick-by-brick. It now runs 129 CBSE-affiliated schools with over 70,000 children. Far away from the urban milieu, these schools impart value-based education to children from the marginalised sections of the society.

He started with only five students in a one-room school — Akal Academy — at Baru Sahib. He used his pension money for constructing the school. The next year, more than 70 children from nearby districts took admission and several families also came forward to help the trust.

But soon he realised that establishing one school in Himachal would not solve the problem. He then opened Akal Academy in Muktsar in 1993 and by 1999, the trust had opened 19 academies across Punjab. The trust now runs 129 schools spread across Punjab, UP, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana. Many students from these schools also topped the IIT, IIM and NEET exams.

However, Baba didn’t restrict himself just to the education sector, his social services continued in other sectors such as hospital, women care center and even de-addiction centers. His Akal Charitable Hospital at Baru Sahib provides medical care to the poor and every year camps are set up where doctors from Mumbai, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab provide free medical care, including free surgeries to the poor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the passing away of Singh and said he will be remembered for his efforts to increase education among youngsters.

“Pained by the passing away of Baba Iqbal Singh Ji. He will be remembered for his efforts to increase education among youngsters,” Modi tweeted.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, while condoling Singh’s demise, said he played an important role in spreading general and religious education, which would always be remembered.