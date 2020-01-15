Himachal Pradesh: After brief respite, rain and snow likely to return tomorrow

Tourist hotspots Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie recorded sub-zero temperatures. (File) Tourist hotspots Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie recorded sub-zero temperatures. (File)

Himachal Pradesh recorded above-normal minimum temperatures on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday following a respite from rain and snow, although there was some precipitation at isolated places. The meteorological department has forecast rain or snow at many places in the middle and high hills on Thursday.

Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 12 degree Celcius on Tuesday Manali and Dharamshala recorded 6 degrees and 8.4 degree Celcius, respectively.

Tourist hotspots Kufri, Manali and Dalhousie recorded sub-zero temperatures. Kufri recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius, followed by Manali at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, Kalpa at minus 1.2 degrees Celsius and Dalhousie at minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, he added.

Deputy Commissioner, Shimla, Amit Kashyap said that all roads in Shimla Urban, Shimla Rural and Theog sub-divisions are open for vehicular traffic. He said Shimla-Chopal and Khadapathar roads, which were closed after snowfall, have also been opened and PWD employees are spreading sand on the roads to prevent skidding of vehicles.

The Shimla-Rampur road is still closed at Narkanda and HRTC buses to Rampur and Kumarsain are plying via Mashobra, said officials. Snow clearing operations are also going on in Dodra Kwar subdivision which was cut-off after heavy snowfall. Kashyap said that an adequate stock of essential commodities is available in Dodra Kwar.

