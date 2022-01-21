Himachal Pradesh: 5-fold spike in active Covid cases in 10 days

Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a five-time rise in active Covid cases in the last 10 days, data released by the state health department showed.

The active case trend for Himachal Pradesh shows that the number of active cases has increased from 2,793 on January 8 to 14,918 as on January 19.

A government spokesperson said that the number of active cases has increased by five times in a span of 10 days. He said that out of 1,92,4051 active cases in the country, 14,918 cases are from the state.

The spokesperson added that the numbers of admissions of Covid positive patients have also increased and the bed occupancy has also increased by nearly five times in a time period of 10 days.

He further said that on January 8, total 51 beds were occupied by Covid patients out of them 31 patients required oxygen and only 3 patients needed ventilators. As on January 19, out of total 14,918 active cases, 249 Covid patients required admission.

The spokesperson said that of the 249 admitted patients, 132 patients needed oxygen and only 2 patients were on ventilator.

He said that of the total admitted Covid patients, 0.9% patients required ICU or ventilators.

Omicron cases have spread in the community, the spokesperson pointed out, adding that till now total 15 cases of Omicron have been found in the state. He said that initially the Omicron variant was reported only in international travellers, but now this variant was reported from the community also.

Seven Covid deaths in HP, 2,368 cases

Seven people succumbed to Covid-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Thursday, pushing the death toll to 3,899, while the state recorded 2,368 fresh cases that took its tally to 2,54,410, a health official said.

Seven men between the age group of 56 to 88 succumbed to the virus on Thursday, he said, adding that three deaths were reported from Kangra, two from Shimla and one each from Una and Mandi districts.

Nine of total 12 districts in the state reported 110 to 402 new cases.

A maximum of 402 fresh cases were found in Sirmaur, followed by 371 in Kangra, 329 in Mandi, 229 in Shimla, , 227 in Hamirpur, 137 in Kullu, 131 in Una, 110 in Bilaspur, 64 in Chamba, 20 in Kinnaur, and 10 in Lahaul-Spiti, he added.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the state has climbed to 15,618 from 14,918 on Wednesday, the official said. Besides, 1,661 more patients recovered from the viral disease.

With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal stands at 2,34,850, he said.