Himachal Pradesh: 4 more test positive for coronavirus

Samples of three more people across the state tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday night, health officials said. In Chamba, a two-year-old girl tested positive while two other cases were reported from Kangra and Una. Earlier in the day, a 42-year-old man from Hamirpur tested positive.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 51, including the four new cases on Friday.

A 42-year-old man from Hamirpur district tested positive for novel coronavirus on Friday. The patient is a resident of Dudhar village near Bijhari and works at a private firm in Delhi, from where he had returned home last week, said district chief medical officer Dr Archna Soni, adding that he has been shifted to the isolation ward at the Radha Soami Charitable Hospital at Bhota.

Health officials have traced 17 primary and 27 secondary contacts of the patient so far, she added.

This is the third COVID-19 case to be reported from Hamirpur. Two other people who had tested positive last month have already recovered and been discharged, the health officials said.

There are now seven COVID-19 patients in the state, comprising two in Chamba and one each in Sirmaur, Mandi, Shimla, Kangra and Hamirpur.

