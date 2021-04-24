Himachal Pradesh: 234 people rescued from Baralacha Pass after 35-hr operation

Weather in Himachal Pradesh cleared up on Friday afternoon after nearly four days of intermittent snow, hail and thunderstorms – a rare wet spell which caused temperatures to drop to a record low at this time of the year and revived winter-like cold conditions.

Rescue officials safely brought back 234 passengers stranded at Baralacha Pass (16,000 feet) on the Manali-Leh road in an operation which lasted 35 hours. Many of those rescued included labourers from Nepal and Jharkhand, and were taken to rescue camps at Jispa. Nine vehicles were also brought back. “The rescue took place in challenging conditions as there was heavy snowfall along with strong cold winds and a blizzard. The temperature there reached minus 25 degrees,” said an official.

Parts of the state witnessed snow in April after decades.

On Friday morning, several areas of Shimla’s apple belt received snowfall after days of heavy rain and hail.