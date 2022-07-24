Himachal Pradesh: 2 days after polytechnic student found killed and his body cut into pieces, cops nab four

Two days after a 19-year-old student was murdered and his body parts were found dumped in gunny bags at separate places Bilaspur, the Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested four persons.

As per officials, the victim has been identified as Ankit Kumar, whose mutilated body was found in the woods located within Samoh village on Thursday. The accused, including a woman, have been remanded to police custody till July 28.

“We received information that a student had gone missing on July 14. Electronic surveillance was carried out and teams were tracking the whereabouts of the student. Days later, the body of the victim was found close to his residence. A case has been filed and four persons have been arrested. We will question the accused to establish motive and sequence of events,” said Saju Rana, SP Bilaspur.

On July 14, Ankit had gone to take an exam at a polytechnic university situated in Kalol. At around 6.30 pm, he left Kalol for his residence in Samoh, police said. For hours, Ankit’s phone remained unreachable and he did not return home. The parents eventually informed the police and a missing persons report was filed.

On Thursday, locals in Samoh informed police that a gunny bag with human organs has been found. Police and forensics teams soon arrived for examination. Inside the bag, the lower half of a body had been cut off and kept, said officials.

The father of the deceased identified Ankit through a mark on his leg, police said. On the same day, another bag with decomposed organs was recovered, which was later found to be animal remains.

On the following day, nearly 500 meters from the spot where Ankit’s lower half was found, another bag with organs was spotted. In this, the body’s decapitated head and parts of the upper body were found. Due to rains and changing weather, the body had been highly decomposed. From the condition of the remains, it appeared that the body had been cut into two halves and stuffed in separate bags, said police.

The investigation trail has led to the arrests of four people who were known to Ankit, said police. The police are gathering evidence from the mobile phones of the accused and recoveries have also been made from their houses. Once the period of remand is over, the motive and the manner in which the crime was carried out will be clear, said officials. Prima-facie, a personal rivalry has not been ruled out as motive.

An FIR under section 302 (murder) and 120 B (conspiracy) has been filed against the accused in the local police station.