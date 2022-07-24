scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 23, 2022

Himachal Pradesh: 2 days after polytechnic student found killed and his body cut into pieces, cops nab four

As per officials, the victim has been identified as Ankit Kumar, whose mutilated body was found in the woods located within Samoh village on Thursday. The accused, including a woman, have been remanded to police custody till July 28.

Written by Amil Bhatnagar | Shimla |
July 24, 2022 2:51:24 am
An FIR under section 302 (murder) and 120 B (conspiracy) has been filed against the accused in the local police station. (File)

Two days after a 19-year-old student was murdered and his body parts were found dumped in gunny bags at separate places Bilaspur, the Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested four persons.

As per officials, the victim has been identified as Ankit Kumar, whose mutilated body was found in the woods located within Samoh village on Thursday. The accused, including a woman, have been remanded to police custody till July 28.

“We received information that a student had gone missing on July 14. Electronic surveillance was carried out and teams were tracking the whereabouts of the student. Days later, the body of the victim was found close to his residence. A case has been filed and four persons have been arrested. We will question the accused to establish motive and sequence of events,” said Saju Rana, SP Bilaspur.

On July 14, Ankit had gone to take an exam at a polytechnic university situated in Kalol. At around 6.30 pm, he left Kalol for his residence in Samoh, police said. For hours, Ankit’s phone remained unreachable and he did not return home. The parents eventually informed the police and a missing persons report was filed.
On Thursday, locals in Samoh informed police that a gunny bag with human organs has been found. Police and forensics teams soon arrived for examination. Inside the bag, the lower half of a body had been cut off and kept, said officials.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...Premium
Rahul Shewale interview: ‘Despite our differences and problems, Sena MPs ...
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?Premium
Who is Arpita Mukherjee?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express —MTP to MSP with MCQs
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder DragonPremium
A brush with beauty and mortality in Bhutan, the Land of the Thunder Dragon

The father of the deceased identified Ankit through a mark on his leg, police said. On the same day, another bag with decomposed organs was recovered, which was later found to be animal remains.

On the following day, nearly 500 meters from the spot where Ankit’s lower half was found, another bag with organs was spotted. In this, the body’s decapitated head and parts of the upper body were found. Due to rains and changing weather, the body had been highly decomposed. From the condition of the remains, it appeared that the body had been cut into two halves and stuffed in separate bags, said police.

The investigation trail has led to the arrests of four people who were known to Ankit, said police. The police are gathering evidence from the mobile phones of the accused and recoveries have also been made from their houses. Once the period of remand is over, the motive and the manner in which the crime was carried out will be clear, said officials. Prima-facie, a personal rivalry has not been ruled out as motive.

An FIR under section 302 (murder) and 120 B (conspiracy) has been filed against the accused in the local police station.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Arpita Mukherjee, Bengal minister's aide in eye of SSC scam storm

Premium
Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Judges should not provoke critics: Justice Pardiwala

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

Biden likely has highly contagious Covid-19 strain, says doctor

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

National flag can now remain hoisted through the night

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP
ICYMI

Walter Andersen writes: How Modi reshaped the BJP

Premium
Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Gehlot braces for BJP backlash over seer death

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music
Know Your City

Pune shop stands testimony to how Mirajkars have been shaping music

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Delhi: Woman gang-raped inside station, 4 railway employees held

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

Soorarai Pottru, Jai Bhim: Suriya is new face of Tamil cinema’s bravery

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

English cricketer hits 410 for highest score this century

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

A brush with mortality in Bhutan, the Land of Thunder Dragon

Premium
MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 23: Latest News
Advertisement