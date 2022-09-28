Himachal polls: Congress picks all MLAs in first list, Virbhadra son gets Shimla Rural

The Congress on Tuesday finalised 39 candidates, including all sitting MLAs, for the upcoming Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

The list of names approved on Tuesday include Vikramaditya Singh from Shimla Rural and Mukesh Agnihotri from Haroli. Singh is the son of former CM Virbhadra Singh. Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh, who is the party MP from Mandi, is unlikely to contest, sources said.

Sources said that the first list of names is likely to be announced within the next two days.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi. Among others approved are former state unit chief Kaul Singh Thakur from Dorang in Mandi district, former PCC chief Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu from Nadaun, and Prakash Chaudhary from Balh in Mandi district.