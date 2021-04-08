Himachal: Over 65% turnout in polls for 4 MCs

The highest turnout was recorded in Mandi (69.20 percent), followed by Palampur (68.80 percent), Dharamshala (62.70 percent) and Solan (61.60 percent). The counting of votes is underway and results are expected later tonight.

A voter turnout of more than 65 per cent was recorded during elections to four municipal corporations in Himachal Pradesh held on Wednesday, according to the State Election Commission.

Four out of five MCs in the state – Dharamshala, Mandi, Palampur and Solan – with a total of 64 wards went to polls on Wednesday, along with six Nagar Panchayats and 190 Panchayats.

According to election officials, a total of 92,578 voters in the four MCs exercised their franchise with a turnout of 65.30 per cent during the polling held from 8am to 4pm, but additional voters’ data was still being compiled at the time of filing this report.

The highest turnout was recorded in Mandi (69.20 percent), followed by Palampur (68.80 percent), Dharamshala (62.70 percent) and Solan (61.60 percent). The counting of votes is underway and results are expected later tonight.

MC elections are being held on party symbols this time and the BJP and the Congress are the main contenders having fielded their candidates in most of the wards. The Aam Admi Party had also fielded its candidates in around two-thirds of the wards.