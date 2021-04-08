Himachal MC polls: Congress wins in Palampur, Solan; BJP in Mandi; no clear winner in Dharamshala

In Mandi, BJP won in 11 out of 15 wards while Congress won in the remaining four wards.

The congress won a clear majority in two out of four municipal corporations which went to polls in Himachal Pradesh Wednesday, while BJP had the edge in one and emerged as the single largest party in the other.

Elections were held on party symbols in four out of five MCs in the state — Dharamshala, Mandi, Solan and Palampur.

The Indian National Congress (INC) won 11 out of 15 seats in Palampur while BJP and independent candidates won two seats each.

In Solan, Congress won in nine wards, the BJP in seven and an independent candidate in one ward.

In Mandi, BJP won in 11 out of 15 wards while Congress won in the remaining four wards.

In Dharamshala MC, which has 17 wards, no party got a clear majority. The BJP won eight seats, the Congress five and independent candidates won four seats. The BJP needs the support of just one more candidate to form a majority here.