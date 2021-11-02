Mandi bypoll: Sympathy votes for Pratibha Singh, farmers’ agitation among key reasons behind BJP’s defeat

In the electorate fight in the Mandi bypoll in Himachal Pradesh, which revolved around inflation and sympathy wave invoked by Congress nominee Pratibha Singh, here are a few points that went in favour of “Rani”.

Sympathy wave

Two-time MP Pratibha Singh contested the bypoll seeking votes in the name of her late husband Virbhadra Singh, who was a six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister. Voters in Mandi parliamentary constituency largely voted in her favour to pay “shradhanjali” (tribute) to the deceased leader who died due to post-Covid complications in July this year at the age of 87.

जय माँ भीमकाली 🙏🙏🙏 आपका आशीर्वाद सदैव बना रहे। — Pratibha Virbhadra Singh (@virbhadrasingh) November 2, 2021

Inflation

The issue of inflation played out in a big way in the Mandi Lok Sabha bypoll, with electors venting ire against rising prices of fuel and essential commodities. An employee at a Reliance petrol pump near Nerchowk in Mandi pointed out to the price which read 95.52 per litre for diesel to air public sentiment against rising fuel prices. He pointed out that when he started job in the fuel station seven months ago, the price of diesel was Rs 87 per litre.

Anti-incumbency against BJP in Centre and state

The assembly election will be held in Himachal Pradesh next year and there is anti-incumbency against the ruling government. It is important to note that Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur represents the Seraj seat from the same district which houses Mandi but BJP failed to make a cut in the bypoll, an election being seen as a referendum against the BJP government in the state.

While a number of electors wanted to keep the “prestige of CM intact”, there were others who said they would “ensure the CM loses prestige” due to “non-performance”.

A government employee said, “Voters in Himachal Pradesh are very much enlightened. They don’t go by things like the CM is from Mandi district. They factor in performance. The overall sentiment is against the ruling disposition,” said the employee on condition of anonymity.

Four-laning issue

BJP nominee Brigadier Khushal Thakur (retd) also appeared to have paid heavily on the issue of four-laning of the highway to Manali where he had earlier batted for a compensation of four times the market rate to the land losers and as the then chief of committee on the issue had targeted the Congress government.

After BJP formed a government in the state, Thakur is alleged to have softened his stance on the issue, much to the anger of the people residing in the area between Nerchowk and Manali. A Manali resident said Thakur may have lost votes on the issue since he is perceived to have given up the cause of higher compensation after the BJP government appointed him as Chairman-cum-Managing Director of State Ex-Servicemen Corporation.

The farmers’ agitation issue

Pratibha Singh raised the issue of farmers’ agitation in her poll campaign. Referring to the “yearlong farm protests at Delhi borders”, she called the Modi government as “andhi, behri, goongi aur tanashah sarkaar (blind, deaf, mute and autocratic government)”