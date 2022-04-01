scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 01, 2022
Must Read

Himachal lift Covid restrictions, stresses on use of masks

The one-page order further stated that the State Executive Committee would also like to state that given the nature of the disease the district administrations still need to remain observant of the situation.

By: Express News Service | Shimla |
April 1, 2022 7:07:23 pm
Tourists and locals walk on the Ridge Road following ease in Covid-induced restrictions, in Shimla. (PTI/File Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh government has withdrawn the Covid-19 restrictions following a steep decline in coronavirus cases but advised people to continue using masks and maintain hand hygiene.

The disaster management cell of the state revenue department, in an order, said: “Taking note of the present Covid situation in the state and after taking into consideration the overall improvement in the situation with a steep decline in positivity rate and preparedness of the government to deal with the pandemic, HPSDMA has decided that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for Covid-19 containment measures”.

“Therefore, all the restrictions for containment of Covid-19 issued by the State Executive Committee (SEC) are hereby withdrawn,” the order issued Thursday read.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Top News Right Now
Click here for more

However, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) advisories on Covid containment measures, including the use of face masks and hand hygiene, will continue to guide the overall state response to the pandemic, it added.

The one-page order further stated that the SEC would also like to state that given the nature of the disease the district administrations still need to remain observant of the situation.

Wherever any surge in the number of cases is observed, the DDMA may consider taking prompt and proactive action at a local level, as advised by Health Ministry from time to time, it added.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Shimla News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 01: Latest News

Advertisement