Himachal govt to provide 6% subsidy on package material to fruit growers

The Himachal Pradesh government Thursday decided to provide a six per cent subsidy to orchardists and fruit growers on the purchase of package material with retrospective effect from July 15. The decision to this effect was taken in a Cabinet meeting.

The subsidy will be provided on cartons and trays sold through HP Horticulture Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation (Himachal Pradesh government undertaking), popularly known as HPMC, it added. HPMC will be given a grant of Rs 10 crore in this regard, it added.

The cabinet also gave its nod to implement the scheme for revision of pay scales as per the University Grants Commission (UGC) for the teaching, personnel and academic staff only of the universities and colleges.

The total financial implication of the UGC revised pay scales will be approximately Rs 337 crore with effect from January 1, 2016, to March 31, 2022, it added.

The annual expenditure on this account will be approximately Rs 113 crore for 2021-22, whereas for the remaining period of the current financial year, the same would be Rs 75 crore, it added.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to reduce the minimum bus fare for the first two kilometres for stage carriages bus services from the existing Rs 7 to Rs 5 to facilitate the commuters in the state.

It also cleared the proposal to convert 452 posts of beldars in Jal Shakti Vibhag to Pump Operators, and induct those Jal Rakshaks who have completed 12 years or more regular service on December 31, 2020, but do not fulfil the educational qualification.

It permitted to create a new police district Nurpur with its headquarters at Nurpur in Kangra district and filling up 39 posts of different categories.

It also decided to open a new office for Sub Division Police Officer at Shillai in the Sirmaur district. The cabinet also decided to upgrade Police Post Rewalsar in Mandi district to Police Station.