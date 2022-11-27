scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 27, 2022

Himachal govt school principal announces free air, rail trips to toppers

Toppers of classes 11 and 12 will be treated to an air travel to either Chandigarh or Dharamshala, while those securing highest marks in classes 9 and 10 will get to travel to Delhi by Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express.

chandigarh road trip, himachal news, himachal government school principal news, indian expressThose topping the exams in classes 6, 7 and 8 will be taken on a road trip to Chandigarh, Sandeep Sharma said. (File Representational Photo)

To motivate students to excel in studies, a government school principal in a small village in Shimla has announced free air, rail and road trips to toppers.

Sandeep Sharma, principal at the Government Senior Secondary School in Balag, will spend from his pocket to fund the trips. The quiet village is situated on the Kotkhai-Solan road, some 60 km from Shimla.

Toppers of classes 11 and 12 will be treated to an air travel to either Chandigarh or Dharamshala, while those securing highest marks in classes 9 and 10 will get to travel to Delhi by Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express.

Those topping the exams in classes 6, 7 and 8 will be taken on a road trip to Chandigarh, Sharma said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...Premium
NIA to Home Ministry: Break nexus, move gangsters from north to jails in ...
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...Premium
37 Muslim Independents in two Surat seats: Garment worker to domestic hel...
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minusPremium
Sunroofs to air purifiers, auto majors target an emerging segment: 30-minus
When the water trains came to parched RajkotPremium
When the water trains came to parched Rajkot

He said the idea is to create a healthy competition among the students and motivate them to work hard.

“This will not only lift their spirits but also give them exposure as not many of them have visited big cities. The students are already thrilled,” he said.

First published on: 27-11-2022 at 09:56:30 am
Next Story

Selena Gomez meets Blackpink during their tour and shares photos; Blinks demand collaboration: ‘We need Selisa’

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close