Himachal govt extends Covid restrictions till June 7

A worker sprays disinfectant on a train as a precautionary measure against COVID-19, at a railway station in Shimla, Thursday, May 27, 2021. (PTI Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh government on Friday further extended Covid-induced curfew restrictions in the state till 6 am on June 7.

In an order issued here, the government said that May 31 onwards, all market/shops in the state can remain open for five hours from 9 am to 2 pm. But on Saturdays and Sunday, only shops dealing with essential items of daily need are allowed to open.

From May 31 onwards, all standalone government offices with a strength of upto four employees will open with full strength while other government offices will operate with 30 per cent attendance, the order said.

Public transport and educational institutions will continue to remain closed, and legal action may be taken against violators of these guidelines, said the order.