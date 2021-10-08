Himachal Governor honours yoga enthusiast

Yoga teacher Harsh Vardhan Singh Kanwar (18) of Dera village near Thoeg was honoured by Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar in a function organised at Himachal Raj Bhawan at Shimla earlier this week.

The youngster, who won the third spot in the online national individual yogasana sports championship organised by the National Yogasana Sports Federation recognised by Ministry of Ayush earlier in March this year, was felicitated earlier this week after he received the medal and the certificate from the federation after Covid-19 restrictions in the function at Shimla.

“Yoga keeps our body and mind fit because in yoga, pranayama and meditation are two such actions by doing which we get rid of mental stress. With the pandemic happening and people being restricted to indoors last year, the online competitions and lessons gave us an opportunity to teach and compete in yoga competitions virtually. To get the bronze medal from the Himachal Pradesh governor is a special feeling and I hope more youngsters and sportspersons will practice yoga too,” shared Kanwar.

The youngster, who had started practicing yoga in 2012, had given yoga lessons to more than 10,000 persons online on the June 21– celebrated as International Yoga Day — last year and his name was registered in various record books as youngest student to achieve the feat.

“My parents Sanjeev Kanwar and Neena Kanwar have always taught me to spread whatever knowledge I get in yoga and other sports and since yoga was also recognised as sports last year by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, more and more youngsters are practicing it. We hope that more national tournaments are conducted and we get to compete at national as well international level,” said Kanwar.