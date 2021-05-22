Himachal government declares Black Fungus an epidemic, brings in regulations for a year

In a notification issued here on Friday, the government said that Himachal Pradesh was threatened with the outbreak of Black Fungus among immuno-compromised people, especially Covid patients who had been treated with steroids. (Express File)

The Himachal Pradesh government has declared “Black Fungus” (Mucormycosis) as an epidemic disease and brought into force regulations related to the disease for a period of one year.

Under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, the government has notified the Himachal Pradesh Epidemic Diseases(Mucormycosis) Regulations, 2021 as per which all health care facilities in the state are required to follow government-issued guidelines for screening, diagnosis and management of Black Fungus, besides reporting each suspected or confirmed case to the district chief medical officer.

According to the regulations, no person or institution may spread any information or material for the management of Black Fungus without permission from the state health department.

Disobedience of these rules can be considered a punishable offence under the Indian Penal Code by a review committee, but no action will be taken against a person for anything done in good faith, the notification said.

Cases in Himachal

Himachal has officially reported one case of black fungus so far in a 43-year-old woman from Hamirpur who is currently admitted to IGMC hospital in Shimla.

On Saturday, another suspected post-Covid Black Fungus case was reported from Arki in Solan district, but confirmation of the disease is awaited, hospital authorities said, adding that the patient was operated upon and is currently stable.