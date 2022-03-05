Himachal: From daily wagers and mayors to anganwadi workers and gram pradhans, pay raise for all

Presenting his last budget before Himachal Pradesh goes to polls later this year, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Friday announced to increase the Member of Legislative Assembly Local Area Development Scheme (MLALAD) fund from the existing Rs 1.80 crore to Rs 2 crore.

In his nearly three-hour address in the Assembly while tabling the 152-page Budget, Thakur said that a total increase of Rs 90 lakh has been made in the MLALAD fund after the BJP government came to power.

He also announced to increase the discretionary grant for MLAs from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 12 lakh per annum for the next fiscal.

Thakur also announced a raise in honorarium for mayor, deputy mayor and councillors in municipal corporations from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000, from Rs 8,500 to Rs

10,000, and from Rs 5,050 to Rs 6,050 per month, respectively

Now, Zilla Parishad chairperson will get Rs 15,000 honorarium as against Rs 12,000 earlier, while vice-chairperson will get Rs 10,000 per month as against Rs 8,000 earlier. The honorarium of gram panchayat pradhan has also been increased by Rs 1,000 per month.

He also announced increase in the honorarium for anganwadi workers to Rs 9000 per month (up by Rs 1,700), while mini anganwadi workers will get Rs 6100 and anganwadi sahayakas Rs 4700 per month, both up by Rs 900. With an increase of Rs 1825 per month, Asha workers will now get Rs 4700 as honorarium.

Thakur said that with an increase Rs 900, the Silai (sewing) teachers will get Rs 7950 honorarium per month, mid day meal workers Rs 3,500, Jal Rakshak in education department Rs 3,900, water guards Rs 4,500, multi purpose worker in Jal Shakti Vibhag Rs 3,900, para fitters and panchayat chowkidar Rs 6,500, revenue chowkidar Rs 5,000, revenue lambardar Rs 3,200, and pump operators Rs 5,500 per month.

The CM said that now outsourced workers will get a minimum of Rs 10,500 per month. In his speech, he announced Rs 1,000 per month increase in the honorarium of SMC and IT teachers.

Seeking to woo the economically weaker sections, Thakur announced to increase the minimum wages from Rs 300 to Rs 350 and proposed to construct 12,679 houses for the poor under different housing schemes.

The gender budget concept was also included in the Budget for the first time.

The CM announced that his government will create employment opportunities for 30,000 persons in 2022-23.

Thakur also announced to construct 1000 new Anganwadi Bhawans in the state. He said that in wellness centres, yoga instructors (Aarogya Mitras) will be engaged.

Cow cess on liquor will be increased by Rs 1 per bottle, he added.