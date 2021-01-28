scorecardresearch
Thursday, January 28, 2021
Himachal: Five migratory birds found dead, bird flu toll nears 5k

By: Express News Service | Shimla | January 28, 2021 9:10:35 am
Bird flu Himachal, Bird flu in India, Avian influenza, Shimla bird flu, bird flu death toll, Indian ExpressSince January 4, all human and livestock activity within ten kilometres from the lake’s periphery is prohibited. (File Photo)

Five migratory water birds were found dead at the Pong Dam Lake wildlife sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh Wednesday, taking the total death toll of birds due to an outbreak of avian influenza at the lake to 4,982, state wildlife officials said.

The five mortalities included two Bar Headed Geese and three Eurasian Coots, and their carcasses were found in the Jawali and Dhameta beats of the wetland, Chief Wildlife Warden Archana Sharma said. She added that the daily mortalities have come down to single digit figures during the past eight days.

In late December, migratory water birds started dying in and around the lake in large numbers, and on January 4, samples of some of the carcasses tested positive for the H5N1 influenza virus.

Since then, all human and livestock activity within ten kilometres from the lake’s periphery is prohibited.

