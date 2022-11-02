Himachal Elections: Congress promises key posts to youth leaders if voted to power

The Congress will give important posts to youth cadre if they form government. State Congress incharge Rajeev Shukla on Tuesday held a meeting with state youth leaders to chalk out election strategy. The party stated that there is no discontent regarding ticket distribution.

“The party has worked with all its strength and as a result, we have five youth Congress workers in every booth. The youth will get important responsibility if Congress forms government,” said Shukla. Slamming allegations that workers were staying away from youth Congress campaign, he said that these are far from reality. “No youth worker is sitting at home,” he said.

He said, “There are many scales of ticket distribution and no young fellow is upset over not getting a ticket. Congress has given tickets to the youth, as it is the backbone of the party.”