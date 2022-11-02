Congress banks on doctors, MBA graduates, lawyers to clinch seats in Himachal

The Congress is banking on educated candidates in an election expected to be a close fight. The party has fielded doctors, MBA graduates and PHD candidates among others.

From Dehra constituency in Kangra, the party has given the ticket to Dr Rajesh Sharma who is the current HPCC treasurer. A doctor with MD qualification, Sharma is the trustee of a private hospital and has been the president of Congress AIPC state unit.

Surinder Singh Mankotia, candidate from Jaswar-Pragpur, has done an MA in Economics while thirty-six-year-old Yadvinder Goma from Jaisinghpur has done both Btech and MBA. The former chairman of the HPCC SC Commission, Goma left high paying corporate jobs to serve his constituency and hometown. Besides Goma, Rajesh Dharmani from Bilaspur’s Ghumarwin also has a double engineering and management degree.

The party has fielded 15 candidates with a legal background including Keval Singh Pathania from Nurpur, Sunder Thakur from Kullu and one of the oldest candidates in the elections Prof Chander Kumar (78) from Fatehpur. Former cabinet minister and two times HPCC president Kaul Singh Thakur, whose daughter Champa Thakur has also been given the ticket, also has legal background. Leader of Opposition and Haroli candidate Mukesh Agnihotri has done his PG in Public Relations while veteran Thakur Singh Bharmouri, candidate from Bharmour, has a bachelors in music.

Malendar Rajan from Indora (SC) is a civil engineer while Sanjay Rattan from Jawalamukhi has a PG diploma degree in production management. Youth leader RS Bali from Nagrota has a degree in hotel management and Naresh Kumar from Nachan (SC) pursued a course in pharmacy.

Eighty-two-year-old Col Dhani Ram Shendil fielded from Solan (SC) has completed his PhD while pursuing an active career in politics. Former BJP state president Khimi Ram who recently joined Congress and was fielded from Banjar has a BA and a B.Ed degree. At least 13 candidates in the fray have bachelor degrees while another 9 seats have leaders with education only up till class 12th.

The Congress focused on educational backgrounds while also ensuring a safe bet amid allegations of internal tussle. The party believes that the ticket distributions has been a fairly smooth process and are confident of victory in the polls.