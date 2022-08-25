In Himachal, a drive on to register all migrant labourers

The Himachal Pradesh Police has launched a campaign to register all migrant labourers and domestic helps in the state, primarily to keep tab on and trace those who abscond after committing crimes.

As per the officials, an analysis of complaints showed that several migrants were found to have committed crimes and then fleeing to their respective home states.

As part of the exercise, 5,341 migrant labourers and 132 domestic helps have been registered. The ongoing campaign began on June 1 this year.

Officials put the number of migrant labourers in state at 1.14 lakh, out of 45,813 are from Uttar Pradesh, followed by 27,367 from Bihar. More than 10,000 workers hail from Nepal.

As per data, with 31,350 laborers, Baddi has the highest migrant population followed by Sirmaur at 20,677.

Majority of these migrant workers are involved in power projects, road construction, apple orchards and industrial areas of the state.

A special campaign was also organised in the first 15 days of the month to register street vendors during which particulars of 911 establishments were noted.